Hyderabad becomig a hub for luxury villas

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is becoming the destination of super luxury homes. The amenities and specification spell class while a price tag upwards of Rs 70 lakh seems to be the order of the day. There are also some projects that will put you in the elite class that spends Rs 3.25 crore or more for a unit. The ongoing Credai Property Show is the gateway to these and more projects.

For instance, Dev- Istana at Vivekananda Nagar at Kukatpally, is quoting Rs 3.25 crore. All homes are air-conditioned with marble flooring in the living and dining rooms and lobby and laminated wooden flooring in bedrooms. Each villa is built in 300 sqyds and a builtup area of 4,090 sft.

Affluence is key here. Same is the case with its club house which has mini super market, waiting hall, crèche, play area, indoor games, gymnasium and others.

Then there is Saket Bhu Satva near Gowdavalli. Villas are built in 187 syds, 240 syds and 350 syds and are priced Rs 80 lakh, Rs one crore and Rs 1.4 crore. These are 3 BHK and 4 BHK units admeasuring 1,698 sft to 3,383 sft in 75 acres. The project has rain water harvesting, water conservation equipment, water recycling, sewage treatment plant, solar water heater and avenue plantations.

Another developer NCC Urban for its NCC Urban Gardenia is quoting a basic price of Rs 2.17 crore for 4 BHK Simplex. The flat size is 3,347 sft and with two car parking, amenities, GST (12 per cent) and the total sale consideration will be Rs 2.54 crore. In addition, it will also attract another close to Rs 5 lakh in the form of corpus fund advance maintenance charges for two years.

For a 5 BHK duplex model, the total sale consideration will go up to Rs 3.13 crore and an additional Rs six lakh. The unit size is 4,146 sft.

Another developer, SV Star Homes for its Ville Green is quoting the basic rate at Rs 5,500 per sft. It is doing villas in 166 syds and 200 yds with a builtup of 2,262 sft, 2485 sft and 2,562 sft taking the cost to Rs 1.24 crore, Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.4 crore. GST, labour cess and registration charges are extra. The amenities cost Rs 5 lakh, corpus fund Rs one lakh, maintenance at Rs 30 per sft. East facing villas command a premium of Rs 250 per sft while the corner villas have a premium of Rs 500 per sft.

At the mid segment, there are A2A Life Spaces, promoted by Global Home & Hearth Group in association with Raghuram Infrastrcuture at Balanagar. A 3 bhk here is priced from Rs 63.3 lakh to 90.7626 lakh and available in sizes from 1,320 sft to 1,940 sft. The flat base price is Rs 4,199 per sft. The company says there is no GST. There is one per cent TDS to be paid by the customers on every payment and a proof as to be submitted.

Aparna has projects priced around Rs 70 lakh at Nallagandla and Rs 40 lakh at Kompally.

At the lower end, Janapriya has Sitara where the basic cost 2 BHK of 580 sft is Rs 14.4 lakh. With amenities and 12 per cent GST, the cost works out to Rs 18.76 lakh. For a 2bhk of 865 ft, the cost will be Rs 27.44 lakh. At Lake Front, the flat size ranges from 805 sft to 1,190 sft and the price range from Rs 28.41 lakh to Rs 40.05 lakh.

The banks are also showcasing their offerings. ICICI Bank through its Pragati is offering loans from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh with tenure up to 20 years. PNB Housing Finance is offering fixed rate starting from 8.35 per cent. It is offering loan up to 90 per cent of the value.