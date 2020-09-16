Hyderabad best city to live, work: Survey

The city of pearls ranked number one among the ‘34 Best cities to live and work in India’ according to a survey by Holidify.com

Hyderabad: Whether it is a global ranking or a national survey, Hyderabad is making it a habit to be right on top. After being selected as the World’s Most Dynamic City in the JLL City Momentum Index 2020, the City of Pearls is now ranked number one among the ‘34 Best cities to live and work in India’ as part of a survey by destination discovery website, Holidify.com.

The website, which helps travellers find the right destination according to their preferences and help them plan their holiday in a hassle-free manner, says the ‘Best Cities to live in India’ are an amalgamation of cultures of various States that have been moulded into well structured cities.

“Whether it is strong infrastructure, sustainable development or the economy, these mega cities function effortlessly due to incredible process mechanisms,” it said.

The survey, which had Hyderabad ranked number one after scoring 4.0 out of 5, saw the city of Nizams beating the likes of Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai among other cities to lead the chart.

According to the survey, the best time to visit the city is from September to March, and says there are not one but many places, right from the historic Charminar and Golconda Fort to the dreamy Ramoji Film City, to visit in the city.

“Hyderabad is fast turning into the New York city of South India,” the website says, adding that ‘it is really a great place to visit in Telangana’. The response to the survey saw many coming in with praise for the city.

“It is the safest and best place for all business purposes and industries. There are beautiful places to visit here,” commented Navathe Tulasidas while Swaroop Hule said the most beautiful thing about this place was “the people, culture and food”.

This is not the first time that Hyderabad is leading the chart in different studies and surveys conducted by different organizations. In the JLL City Momentum Index 2020, Hyderabad bagged the World’s Most Dynamic City tag.

The Index, which also said Hyderabad was one of India’s fastest growing cities, said the city was drawing a significant level of interest from overseas real estate investors as well.

