Hyderabad: Bharat Scouts & Guides School makes best use of lockdown

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: To ensure that students continue with their studies and make best use of their time during the lockdown, the Bharat Scouts and Guides Model School in Domalguda commenced online classes for its students. Students are also given assignments which they can do from the comforts of their home.

Bharat Scouts and Guides Telangana State chief commissioner and former MP K Kavitha took to social media to share the novel initiative by the Bharat Scouts and Guides. She explained that the initiative was necessitated as students were unable to attend school due to lockdown.

“Glad to have started online classes at The Bharat Scouts and Guides School. Applauding the students, parents and teachers of the school for making the effort in this difficult time,” she tweeted.

