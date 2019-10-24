Hyderabad: Bharosa centre turns one

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police celebrated the first anniversary of the Bharosa Centre located at Kondapur here on Wednesday. The couples who were re-united along with the police officers inaugurated the programme by watering a growing plant symbolising growth of a happy family.

The Cyberabad Bharosa Centre, set up in October 2018, has been instrumental in handling various cases. A total of 124 families have been re-united in the last one year and around 300 domestic violence cases were dealt with.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar congratulated the Bharosa team for efficiently resolving cases related to marital disputes and felicitated and congratulated the re-united couples apart from delivering set of moral values story for children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, C Anasuya spoke about the inception and objectives of Bharosa and thanked all those associated with Bharosa. Bharosa Centre aims to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace. Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence etc. are provided with integrated assistance through police, medical, legal and prosecution services besides psycho therapeutic counselling.

Apart from this, Bharosa team also provides counselling for children who are victims of sexual abuse with the help of clinical psychologist.

