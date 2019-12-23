Hyderabad: Bhumi sways plastic away with upcycled bags

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 10:41 pm 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Well-known NGO Bhumi Hyderabad, along with Sanofi, the pharmaceutical multinational corporation, and Project Hena, an online platform which assists corporate houses and NGOs came together and created paper bags and recycled notebooks out of waste paper.

Over 500 volunteers from Sanofi contributed in the process of upcycling old newspapers and notebooks into paper bags. The newspapers were collected from raadiwalas around the city to ‘Go Green: No Plastic’ drive to reduce the level of environmental degradation. The effort led to the creation of 500 paper bags and 600 notebooks. “Our main purpose is to promote eco-friendliness. The paper bags were distributed to 100 vegetable vendors.

The Bhumi volunteers who distributed the bags also created awareness among the consumers and vendors alike about the harmful effects of one-time-use plastic and suggested alternatives,” says Rakesh Kumar Rauth, chapter head, Bhumi. The NGO also distributed 600 recycled notebooks to orphanages around the city to champion their cause of accessibility of quality education.

Rakesh highlights the problem of paper wastage and says, “Nine per cent of old notebooks are recycled, and the rest reduced to landfills.” He also explains how recycled notebooks help to “foster both environmental and educational goals.” Another ongoing drive of Bhumi is the ‘Joy To The World’ to spread the spirit of Christmas by fulfilling wishes of orphans.

So far, the volunteers were able to fulfil 200 wishes out of 500 and aim to complete all the wishes by New Year’s eve. The Hyderabad Chapter of Bhumi is contributing to making society more habitable and sustainable and create equal and socially conscious communities.

The organisation also hopes to lower the illiteracy rate through their initiatives with city orphanages. Sharing the future goals and plan of Bhumi, Rakesh mentions, “We plan to add five more orphanages to our academic initiatives.” They also plan to distribute seed balls made out of mud in schools to increase tree plantation.

