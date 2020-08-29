Hyderabad: Bibi Ka Alam to be carried on van

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Moving away from the tradition of carrying the Bibi Ka Alam on a caparisoned elephant, the custodians have decided to take it on a DCM van along with other standards in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar held a meeting with representatives of various organizations and religious leaders associated with the Bibi Ka Alam on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Syed Najaf Ali Shaukath, Maulana Nisar Hussain Agha, Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi, Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery, Firasat Ali Baqri and Maulana Waheeduddin.

The Commissioner heard about the issues relating to the Bibi-ka-Alam standard and matam (self flagellation) performed by around 43 groups on the 10th day of Muharram on the route usually covered by the Alam.

“As there is no procession in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. I request the community to cooperate with us and do not gather on the route for matham or otherwise,” the Commissioner said.

The Alam (standard) contains a piece of the wooden plank upon which Fatima-e- Zehra, alias Bibi Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Mohammed, was given a final ablution before burial.

The relic from Karbala reached the Golconda kingdom during the rule of Abdullah Qutb Shah. “The relic has been wrapped in gold and incorporated in the alam which is made of alloys. During the Asaf Jahi era, offerings of diamonds were made to the standard,” says Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president Telangana Shia Youth Conference.

On the tenth day of Muharram, which is known as Ashura, the alam is taken out in a procession. “The events of the battle of Karbala, the martyrdom of Hazrath Imam Hussain, and the agony of his mother Fatima-e-Zehra are recalled on the Ashura,” he says.

There is a likelihood that the Bibi ka Alam will be taken out from the Bibi ka Alawa at 1 p.m and will take its regular route till Masjid –e- Illahi at Chaderghat. The distance of approximately nine kilometers will be covered in around one hour.

“We brought to the notice of the police about different important places where offerings are made to the Bibi ka Alam and where prayer meetings are held. We hope the police will take this into consideration,” said Syed Ali Jaffery, president Shia Companions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .