Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner Rahul attacked at pub

By | Published: 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner and playback singer Rahul Sipligunj was attacked with a bottle following an argument with a group of persons at a pub in Gachibowli on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the incident happened Wednesday late night when Rahul along with female friends went to a pub. While entering inside the venue Rahul who was reportedly dancing accidentally touched a man identified as a relative of an MLA resulting in an argument.

“Afterwards Rahul was attacked by a group of persons resulting in minor injuries on his head and back. The management of the pub dispersed both the groups and Rahul left the place,” said DCP Madhapur A Venkateswara Rao.

Soon after the incident Rahul went away from the spot and reportedly got himself admitted to a hospital. The police are making efforts to trace him.

The police are registering a case after the management of the pub lodged a complaint with them.

