Hyderabad: Bike breaks down on NH, help comes from Dial 100

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Choutuppal She Team came to the rescue of a couple which was struggling to get help when their two-wheeler was punctured on highway at Kaithapur on Monday evening.

The couple had called up and sought help from the She Teams by using Dial 100 service as

they were clueless about the automobile repair shops in the surroundings. The police swiftly rushed to the spot and got the scooter repaired and also ensured the couple reached home safely. Following the Disha incident, the Hyderabad police had urged citizens to reach out to the police control room on Dial-100 service and inform police about their emergency situation. They can also share the location on Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number- 9490617111.