Hyderabad: Biker dies trying to avoid hitting stray dog

By | Published: 10:40 am

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider died after falling on the road while trying to hit a stray dog on the road at Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, Charan Yadav, a student and resident of Ameerpet, was going on his motorcycle from KBR Park towards Jubilee Hills check post when a dog came in front of his motorcycle.

Charan applied sudden brakes and lost control on the vehicle and hit the roadside pavement. He fell on the road and died.

