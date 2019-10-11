Hyderabad bikers to witness Yamaha’s ‘The Call of the Blue’

By | Published: 6:15 pm

The bikers of Hyderabad are all set to experience the adrenaline rush of ‘The Call of The Blue 2.0’ like never before.Yamaha will rev the hearts of Hyderabad bikers with the event during this weekend on October 13 at SS Convention, Shamshabad. Bikers can experience the brand’s customised Gymkhana ride to show-off their biking skills.

To enhance the experience further, Yamaha will display its brand-new two-wheelers and fresh collection of Yamaha accessories will be put on sale.A weekend to treasure, check out the event along with your friends and family to experience the Yamaha uniqueness while having fun with the fellow riders.

When: Sunday, October 13

Where: SS Convention, Airport Road, Shamshabad

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

