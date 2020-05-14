Hyderabad: Bikes damaged in fire accident in Alwal

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Around 15 motorcycles were damaged in a fire which reportedly erupted from garbage near a graveyard in Alwal here on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported.

Police suspect the fire may have broken after unidentified persons burnt the garbage. Police sources said around 1 pm, residents in nearby residential area, noticed fire and smoke and alerted the fire department and the police personnel. The fire was doused within half-an-hour. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated. The Alwal police said no complaint was lodged yet.

