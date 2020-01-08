Hyderabad: BioAsia to showcase 75 promising start-ups

By | Published: 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, will continue to feature a dedicated platform- Start-up Stage in its 17th edition to be held at Hyderabad between February 17th to 19th.

The Start-up Stage will provide an opportunity to the most promising start-ups across India to interact with global industry leaders. It will enable entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions in the pharma, biotech, life sciences, health-tech, and med-tech sectors.

Start-up Stage is designed to encourage innovative collaborations and partnerships between entrepreneurs and industry leaders / investors. Top five start-ups out of the 75 shortlisted start-ups will get an opportunity to present their solution to the leaders from over 50 nations in attendance at BioAsia in addition to the cash prize.

The start-ups will also get an opportunity to request exclusive one-to-one meetings with the participating delegates and be a part of the overall deliberations at the event. These opportunities would help them to get insights and guidance on several emerging healthcare challenges and technologies. They will get access to be a part of all the conferences and sessions at BioAsia 2020.

Interested start-ups can visit BioAsia 2020 website to apply for Start-up stage at https://forms.gle/PAR95YquLkB5tMHU8. Selected start-ups will get free exhibit space and networking opportunity.

Government of Telangana and BioAsia have partnered with Tech Mahindra as the lead sponsor for the Start-up Stage. Commenting on the Start-up Stage, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana said, “BioAsia has emerged as one of the highly regarded life sciences conventions with participation of who’s who of the life-sciences sector. Vision of the Telangana Government has been to promote innovation and in line, we have been encouraging innovative solutions in life sciences and healthcare by start-ups to be showcased as part of this biggest gathering of life sciences. In the last five years of the Start-up stage at BioAsia, we have constantly worked to encourage and showcase the promising start-ups and this platform has received an enthusiastic response from the stakeholders, investor community, etc.”

Top representation

Tech Mahindra, Swissnex India, Department of Biotechnology, BIRAC, Telangana State Innovation Cell, Nasscom, T-Hub, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Ernst and Young, Endiya Partners, Mumbai Angels, IKP, AIC-CCMB, Light House Canton, Life Sciences and Healthcare Innovation Forum, xpomet (Germany) are some of the key organisations participating in the event.

BioAsia 2020 is set to host global leaders from the life sciences industry including Vas Narasimhan (CEO, Novartis), Dr Carl June (University of Pennsylvania & CAR-T Expert), Dr Peter Piot (director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Co-Discoverer of Ebola), Ajay Piramal (chairman, Piramal), Dilip Sanghvi (chairman, Sun Pharma), Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (CMD, Biocon), Satish Reddy (chairman, Dr Reddy’s) among others.

