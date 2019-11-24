Hyderabad: Biodiversity Flyover shut for three days

By | Published: 1:08 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Saturday’s accident on the Biodiversity Flyover was perhaps waiting to happen. The driving habits on the flyover were such that in the last six days, the Cyberabad Traffic Police had issued a stunning 550 over-speeding challans, averaging almost 100 violations of the speed limit, which is 40 km per day.

Expressing shock and distress at the accident, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Cyberabad Police to shut the flyover so as to install speed control and safety measures on the facility.

The Minister also instructed GHMC Engineer-in-Chief R Sridhar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to get an evaluation of the structure done by an independent expert committee.

“Distressed to hear about today’s accident on Biodiversity flyover. Prime facie it appears to be result of over speeding,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, instructing officials to shut the flyover for three days for taking up speed regulation measures, announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the woman who died in the accident. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin visited the hospital where those injured in the accident were being treated and interacted with them.

DRF rescue operations

Earlier in the day, the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the accident spot and initiated rescue operations, besides clearing the tree branches from the accident spot and facilitating free flow of traffic.

The civic body officials said the flyover was constructed as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines without compromising on the safety and security of the motorists. Despite 40 kmph signage boards installed on the flyover, many motorists were driving vehicles at over 90 kmph. The main reason for Saturday’s accident was the driver speeding his car at over 100 kmph, they said.

Though the structure was constructed as per IRC rules and regulations, measures for speed regulation were being taken up and, accordingly, the flyover will be closed for traffic for three days.

Two weeks ago, two persons were killed on the flyover when they stopped to capture a selfie near the Skyview building. Signboards appealing to motorists not to exceed the speed limit and not to take selfies have already been set up on the flyover, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .