Hyderabad: Biodiversity flyover thrown open to public

Published: 12:10 pm 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: A much awaited relief measure to ease traffic congestion on the Mehdipatnam-Kukatpally route came in the form of the second level flyover at Biodiversity junction, which was thrown open to traffic by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

In addition to opening the structure to traffic, the Minister also laid the foundation for three more projects to come up at a cost of Rs. 330 crore. These projects include construction of a six lane bidirectional second level flyover from Kondapur towards ORR at Gachibowli junction; a four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction; and a vehicular underpass across the existing gas godown road.

All these three projects are being implemented under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

These projects are expected to ease traffic congestion at Gachibowli junction, besides providing better connectivity between Hitech City and Financial district.

