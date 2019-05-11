Hyderabad: Biodiversity photo, slogan competition winners declared

By | Published: 1:52 am

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday announced the winners of the biodiversity photography and slogan writing competitions held in coordination with Telangana State Bio-diversity Board.

A total of 33 persons participated in the photography competition and over 150 photographs were displayed at the Bio-Scope hall in the zoo.

According to N Kshitija, Curator of the zoo, the first prize in photography in the amateur category went to Al Noor Rajwani, followed by Chetan Sai Ineni and Suryanshu Kumar who got the second and third prizes.

In the senior professional photographers category, she said Sandeep Kancherla was declared the winner with RK Balaji getting the second prize followed by Hanumanth Rao Mandalapu who took the third spot. Two consolation prizes were awarded to Shreenivas Kandukuree and Y Mahesh.

In the slogan writing competition, the first place went to Sree Dhanesh while Ch Ganesh came second and Asad Gopi received the thirs prize. The theme of the competition was ‘Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health’.

