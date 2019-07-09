Hyderabad: Biometrics to nail African drug peddlers

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Provoked by increasing involvement of African nationals, particularly Nigerians, in drug cases in the city, the Prohibition and Excise Department is seeking the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to collect biometric details of African nationals before deporting them to their countries.

The biometric details will enable Immigration officials at the airport to detain the deported person if he tries to return to India using another passport. Many Nigerians who were deported were found to be returning to India with another passport that was secured surreptitiously in their country and then committing crimes here, officials said.

The biometric details belonging to those hailing from Nigeria should be first collected and linked to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks Systems (CCTNs), which is a facility to integrate all data and records of crime into a Core Application Software (CAS). It would then be helpful to deport them to their country minutes after landing at the airport, if they return even after being deported once.

This would also enable in controlling crime, officials say. If the same data is shared with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which maintains data of foreign nationals, it would be easy to trace foreigners who return to India after being deported.

Another peculiar problem being faced by Excise officials is that a majority of African nationals caught in drugs cases were not submitting their passports to investigators resulting in delay in getting punishment to them.

The prosecution is facing problems in proving the nationality of Africans in the court owing to non-availability of passport documents. When contacted, Excise Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) C Vivekananda Reddy said seven African nationals were caught in a cocaine racket that was busted last week.

An African drug peddler, Devine Ebuka Suzzu alias Ebuka, who was operating from Bengaluru, was nabbed on Monday along with his friend Toure Aminata, an Ivory Coast national, at Nanalnagar.

“We have collected strong evidence against the arrested persons to get punishment within four months,” he added.

