Hyderabad: Bird lovers urge people to avoid Chinese ‘manja’

Hyderabad: As the city gears up to celebrate Sankranthi, several animal welfare groups have urged the citizens to give a thought on birds falling prey to the synthetic manjas used in flying kites and birds succumbing when wounded in their necks and wings.

Animal welfare groups appealed citizens to use the cotton threads rather than synthetic and Chinese manjas while flying kites to avoid the risk of injuries to birds.

Organisations including People for Animals (PFA) and Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) have been working towards spreading awareness on precautions that need to be taken by flyers in the city for the safety of birds.

GHSPCA also requested the kite flyers to collect all the wastage of threads and throw them in a dustbin rather than leaving it in open space. “We have been doing rounds all over the city and looking for the bird injuries and help them fly again,” said Soudharm Bhandari of GHSPCA.

Last year, GHSPCA and PFA rescued many birds and almost half of them died during treatment. Along with the Forest Department, volunteers from GHSPCA and PFA rescued 106 birds in 2017, close to 156 birds in 2018 and another 57 birds in 2019 including pigeons, ducks, crows, eagles, parrots and cuckoos.

Activists extended an appeal to citizens to come forward and inform them about the illegal use or sale of manjas. If post-festival, anyone finds manjas stuck at a tree or building, should remove and discard them. There is a team of veterinarians and volunteers already in action from January 5 to rescue and treat the needy birds and will continue the drive till the end of the festival week.

The activists have urged the public to call the emergency number 8886743881/ 9490149601 if they spot a bird entangled in manja thread.

Chinese manja seized, 2 held

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team caught two persons who were allegedly selling banned Chinese manja and seized 100 bundles worth Rs 2 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Rajesh Parwal (45) of Kalikaman and S K Fareed (32) of Qazipura and seized the bundles of the synthetic thread. Both of them were handed over to the local police stations along with the material for further course of action.

