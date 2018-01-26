Hyderabad biryani rules the roost

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: In another global pat for the city, the Hyderabadi biryani was featured as unparalleled in India by the New York-based English daily ‘The Wall Street Journal’.

In no particular order, hotels — Shah Ghouse, Paradise, Shadab, Café Bahaar, Adaa (Taj Falaknuma) and The Spicy Venue — were named as the starting points for the readers’ biryani ‘tasting tour’.

The travel and leisure feature story published by America’s largest-selling newspaper was authored by travel writer Sarah Khan.

“Among all the biryanis, the thoroughbreds are from Hyderabad,” said the Wall Street Journal, quoting Pratibha Karan, author of two cookbooks and former Secretary to the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Shah Ghouse managing partner Mohammed Rabbani told Telangana Today that the call informing him of the development came as a sweet surprise, even though the hotel has made a global reputation for its biryani, with five branches in the city brimming with customers at all times.

“Telangana is making strides as the number one State in India and Hyderabad is getting recognised as the best city in the country on several indexes. We are exceedingly grateful for the recognition given to Hyderabadi biryani this way. Today, we get orders even from the High Court of Hyderabad, among a host of other dignified customers. When we had started a small hotel in Yakutpura back in 1989, we never thought we could reach this stage. It is a moment of great pride and satisfaction for our family,” said Rabbani, whose four brothers are also managing partners in the business.

The total footfall is so high that it would be impossible to count, Rabbani said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should also be given credit for placing Hyderabadi biryani on the global map.

“Unlike previous leaders, the Chief Minister proudly tells the world that he is fond of Hyderabad and its biryani,” said Rabbani.

Syed Ali Asghar of Café Bahaar said the accomplishment is the result of the decades of toiling by his father Syed Hussain Bolooki and grandfather Syed Ali Akbar, who had migrated to India from Iran in 1937.

“My father is 66 years old now, but he is still involved with supervision of the hotel. It is his bespoke recipe for biryani that sets us apart and also the utmost attention we pay to the quality of ingredients,” said Asghar, who manages the hotel with his brother and father.

Telangana State Hotels Association will hold a recognition ceremony called ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ at Taj Krishna on Saturday for the proprietors of all the six hotels features by the American daily.

Tourism Minister A Chandulal, Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham and Telangana Chief Whip Palla Rajeswar Reddy will be the chief guests.