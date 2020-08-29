Hyderabad: Bizman kidnapped and let off

The businessman, identified as Rama Raju who runs a chemical factory, in his complaint said a group of unidentified persons had kidnapped him on Friday morning and confined him in an undisclosed location

Hyderabad: A businessman approached the Pet Basheerabad police on Saturday alleging he was kidnapped by unidentified persons and let off later.

The businessman, identified as Rama Raju who runs a chemical factory, in his complaint said a group of unidentified persons had kidnapped him on Friday morning and confined him in an undisclosed location.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Rama Raju. However he maintained that he did not have such huge sum and requested to let him go.

After repeated requests, the kidnappers left him unharmed, he said.

Rama Raju who returned home safely, narrated the episode to his family members and further lodged a complaint.

The Pet Basheerabad police booked a case and took up the investigation. The footage from the surveillance cameras is being examined to identify and trace the kidnappers.

