Hyderabad: BJP, Cong condemn police lathi-charge on students

Hyderabad: BJP and Congress leaders sought action against police who reportedly lathi-charged a group of students who were protesting near the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session on Wednesday.

A group of students, belonging to the ABVP, were demanding more funds for the education sector in Telangana when police took them into custody.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condemning the police action, said the police used excess force on the students who were demanding for their right for better education and hostel facilities. “They are not terrorists or anti-nationals to be treated in such a manner,” he said.

Former Minister and BJP leader DK Aruna also condemned the police action. Alleging that the government was neglecting the education sector, Congress MLA Dansari Anasuya said universities in the State have no Vice-Chancellors or funds.

