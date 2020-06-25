Hyderabad: BJP legislator Raja Singh’s staff test positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 2:16 pm

Hyderabad: Three gunmen and two drivers working with Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Goshamahal T Raja Singh tested positive for Covid-19. The legislator confirmed the news and at the same time, expressed disappointment over test results of other staff members being delayed.

All the five who tested positive were put under quarantine and officials are tracing and examining their primary and secondary contacts for symptoms of Covid-19.

Five more gunmen allotted to the legislator had also undergone the test and according to Raja Singh, their results were delayed.

“Test reports of five gunmen are pending. Why is this delay. It’s already been five days now. This will increase the chance of the virus spreading further,” he said.

