Hyderabad: BJP objects crowd gathered at Moharram rally in old city

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon Hindus in the State to unite against the TRS government, alleging that the crowd violated the norms with full blessings from the State government.

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed his dismay over the huge crowd that gathered to fulfill their religious obligation on the occasion of Moharram at Dabirpura in Old City, without any consideration to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the City. He called upon Hindus in the State to unite against the TRS government, alleging that the crowd violated the norms with full blessings from the State government.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that the TRS government which put restrictions on Ganesh utsav, Bonalu, Ugadi and Sriramanavami has allowed the huge gathering of a particular community without any restrictions. “Is this the TRS mark secularism”, he questioned.

He also demanded action on those who have organised the rally and said that the spike in Covid cases in the State is because of the freedom given to people of a community to roam freely during Ramzan.

Wondering why the government had no information about the gathering in Dabirpura, he alleged that the government was in hand and glove with the organizers of the religious rally. He also demanded Congress and Communist parties to react to the violations of social distancing norms in the Old City.

