Hyderabad: BJP suspends Ashish Goud after actress’ assault claims

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The State unit of the BJP on Monday suspended Ashish Goud who was booked by Madhapur police for allegedly harassing an actress. He is the son of party leader T Nandeswar Goud.

The party president of Sangareddy, Machannagari Narender Reddy, in a statement here, said the action was initiated against Ashish based on the reports that appeared in the media. “The BJP is committed to the welfare and safety of women. We will not tolerate any attacks on women,” the statement said.

The actress, in a complaint to the police, said the accused, along with his friends, tried to misbehave with her just after midnight at a hotel. They allegedly threatened her by breaking glasses on the hotel premises.

