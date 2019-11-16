Hyderabad: Blood donors to get dedicated health managers

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, friends2support.org, the website that strives to provide a platform for voluntary blood donors and people who need blood during medical emergencies, has launched an exclusive initiative for its donors by giving them access to dedicated health managers.

On the occasion of its 14th anniversary, the friends2support.org announced its collaboration with health care services provider Medeaz, which offers dedicated health care managers to its customers. The dedicated health care managers and other services of Medeaz will be now available for free to voluntary blood donors who are enlisted in friends2support.

Through dedicated health care managers, the online platform Medeaz helps families find best doctors and hospitals, booking appointments and conducting preventive health checks and unlimited round the clock health advice.

“In order to donate blood, one has to remain healthy. That’s the reason we are collaborating with Medeaz so that blood donors will get access to services offered by Medeaz. Dedicated health managers will be available to blood donors who are enrolled in the friends2support platform,” founder of friend2support, Sk Shareef said.

To this effect, the friends2support has entered into a MoU with Medeaz that will offer access to ‘My Health Manager’ feature of Medeaz to all the blood donors of firends2support for a period of two-years.

