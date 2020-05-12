Hyderabad Blues that evokes nostalgic memories

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Any mention of Hyderabad Blues, it brings back nostalgic memories, particularly to the cricketers of the past. Started by PR Man Singh in 1962, the Blues team undertook trips to all the Test playing countries, including England, Australia, West Indies. The players have fond memories of these tours with Hyderabad Blues team.

Recollecting the glorious past of the team, Man Singh, the former secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, said it all started in 1962 when some police officials wanted to oganise a cricket tournament in Anantapur. “SR Mehta, who was then director of finger print of Police department, said since they did not have a good police team and it was not possible send a team, he requested Munim Siddique to organize a team. He in a turn asked me whether I can send a team. We somehow managed players for the tournament. In the draw they put as Hyderabad XI to which Mehta rightly objected it and therefore we played as Hyderabad Blues.’’

Of what started as an `occasional’ trip to Anantapur, it soon opened the doors for future tours.

“The Anantapur trip in a way gave us a belief that these trips could be useful to young cricketers. Meanwhile, I came to know one Walters used to take team to West Indies mostly from County players who were from outside England. Many of the players were from Cambridge and Oxford Universities. That is how Abbas Ali Baig and Tiger Pataudi visited West Indies. Also V Pattabhirman from Madras took teams to Sri Lanka. He was very keen in promoting the under-19 team ’’

It inspired Man Singh to undertake these types of trips. It started as occasional team under the banner of Hyderabad Blues to Anantapur, Sheesh Mahal tournament in Lucknow and Bengaluru. However, the first foreign visit was to Sri Lanka in 1967 where Jaisimha and Abbas Ali Baig were part of the team. “Tiger and Bedi were refused permission from BCCI as they had to go England,’’ said Man Singh.

It became regular trips as the Blues played matches in Malaysia and Singapore in 1968. Abbas, Venkataraghavan, Hanumant Singh were part of the team. “For all these trips we had to take permission from the Union Government which was routed through BCCI and HCA. Later on, BCCI said they will recommend if the team was affiliated to HCA. Since we also had Deccan Blues `B’, we changed it to Hyderabad Blues. We were officially affiliated to HCA.’’

Some big names like Tiger Pataudi, Jaisimha, Abbas, BS Chandrasekhar, VV Kumar, Jayantilal, P Krishnamurthy, D Govindraj, TE Srinivasan, Meher Baba and many others were part of the team. Wadekar also toured Australia with Hyderabad Blues. It won even the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai in 1967. Farookh Engineer, Salim Durrani played for the Blues in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup. Former Sri Lanka captain Duleep Mendis made his name by playing for Blues.

“We visited all the Test playing countries and also the associate nations of ICC. We conducted 11 such trips. The last big trip was in 1986 when an under-19 team visited England. Vijay Mohan Raj was the manager.’’

Former Test left arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju said it was a rich experience by touring with Hyderabad Blues. “It was well organized trips. We got good exposure to play in England. Many players benefited by touring with Hyderabad Blues,’’ said Raju, who was part of the 1986 team.

