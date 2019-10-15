Hyderabad: Body of missing man found on OU campus, suicide suspected

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a man, who was missing for the last four days, was found on the campus of the Osmania University here on Tuesday afternoon. He is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming poison.

The man, Ramesh Goud (33), who works for a private firm in Ramnagar, was missing for the last four days and a missing case was booked in the Musheerabad police station.

Police sources said Goud’s body was found in a secluded place amidst the bushes on the ‘C’ Ground of the university. Officials found an empty liquor bottle and a soft drink bottle beside the body. No suicide note was found.

The Osmania University police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

