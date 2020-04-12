Hyderabad: Bolaram police seize 32 liquor bottles from car

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons who allegedly ere transporting liquor bottles in a car were arrested by the Bolaram police on Saturday night. The police seized 32 liquor bottles from them.

According to the police, all three are relatives and residents of Alwal area and were going towards Ghatkesar in a car when they were waived down at the check post by the Bolaram police.

“On checking the vehicle we found 32 liquor bottles in the car. The three persons told that they had purchased it for a function in the family before the lockdown but the program was canceled. So they claimed to have kept it in the car itself,” said the Bolaram police.

However, the police registered a case against them and vehicle and bottles.

