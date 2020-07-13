Hyderabad: Bonalu Oracle warns of ‘dangerous’ days ahead

By | Published: 11:14 am

Hyderabad: The Oracle Swarna Latha, who took part in the ‘Rangam’ ritual conducted as part of the two-day Bonalu festival at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad here on Monday, has cautioned the people to be careful in the next few days in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to questions from devotees, she said, “I am warning now only. As the next few days will be dangerous, everyone should be careful,” she said, adding that she would protect the devotees from the dreaded virus.

Standing on an earthen pot, she stood in front of the Goddess Sri Mahankali and invoked the Goddess into her for predicting about the future during the ‘Rangam’ ritual.

“Those who did this karma should face it,” she replied to another question on Covid-19. When temple priest broke down requesting to protect the people from the virus, she said she was not at all happy.

When asked what should be done to seeking the blessings of the Goddess to rescue the people from the virus, Swarna Latha said the people should perform pooja for five weeks and offer ‘saka’ containing pure water in a bowl decorated with vermillion and turmeric with neem leaves.

Jaggery should be offered from every house during the pooja to be performed during the five weeks. To another question on irrigation projects constructed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to meet the irrigation requirements of the people in the State, she asked to perform ‘yagnas’ for the Goddess ‘Ganga Matha’.

