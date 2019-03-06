Hyderabad: Bootcamp for women entrepreneurs to be held in April

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana branch launched a unique bootcamp called Shree to scale up women entrepreneurial ventures. Launched by Katherine Hadda, Consul General, US Consulate, Hyderabad along with Srikanth Badiga, chairman, IACC AP and TS and Vijaya Sai Meka, Vice Chairman, IACC AP and TS, the two day bootcamp will be held on April 11 and 12 in Hyderabad.

The bootcamp will include sessions on various scaling up and going global strategies and SR Innovation Exchange will provide post bootcamp mentoring support for three months for all the participants. “This workshop offers the chance to teach these aspiring entrepreneur’s best practices from both Indian and US perspectives,” said Hadda.

IACC took this initiative to identify and promote potential businesswoman who are already in business and wish to expand their operations globally especially to US, said Meka and added that this programme will give them required knowledge and guidance to think about global operations. IACC will connect these business women to potential business partners. Women Entrepreneurs who are interested to participate can contact IACC AP and TS at shikha@iaccindia.com.