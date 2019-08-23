Hyderabad: Botsa asked to appear before court on September 12

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Friday issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana asking him to appear before it on September 12 as a witness in Rs 11.67 crore Volkswagen case that took place during Congress regime in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2005.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case based on a complaint lodged by the former Chief Secretary Mohan Kanda and took up investigation.

In the charge-sheet filed in the court at Nampally criminal court complex here, the CBI named seven persons as accused, including former official of the German car maker Helmuth Schuster and charged them under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Volkswagen case rocked the State forcing the then Congress government to order an investigation by the CBI. The portfolio of Satyanarayana was also changed after the scam came to light.

