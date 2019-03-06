Hyderabad: Bouncer murders wife, surrenders

By | Published: 11:15 am

Hyderabad: A bouncer, Ahmed Ba Ismail (26) allegedly murdered his wife at Salala Barkas in Chandrayangutta on Tuesday night, the police said.

According to the police, Ahmed was married to Fatima (22) February last year and there were disputes between the couple over petty issue.

On Tuesday night, the suspect allegedly attacked Fatima with a sharp edged weapon at their home resulting in her death. “There were some disputes between the couple ever since the marriage as a result,” said ACP Falaknuma, M A Rasheed.

It is learnt, Ahmed after surrendered before the Chandrayangutta police and informed them about the murder. Following his disclosure the police rushed to his house and found the woman lying in a pool of blood in the wash room.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.