Hyderabad: Boy falls in elevator pit, dies

Hyderabad: In a fatal accident, a nine-year-old boy died after falling into an elevator pit at an apartment in Raidurgam on Sunday evening.

S Dhanush lived with his family on the fourth floor of TVS Lake View Apartment at Panchvati Colony. He has four siblings and his father Chary is a temple priest. The family moved to the apartment a month and a half ago.

According to the Raidurgam police, at the time of the mishap, Dhanush was playing near the lift on the fourth floor, like he usually did. Around 5 pm, when he saw the elevator car going to the upper floor, he opened the iron grill door and tried to peep down. Dhanush lost balance. His elder sister saw this and caught hold of him. But, when elevator started to move back down, it hit Dhanush who fell in the pit.

“He sustained serious injuries and died,” P Srinivasulu, Sub Inspector, Raidurgam police said. The family rushed downstairs on hearing the loud noise and found that the boy died due to a severe head injury. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house as relatives and neighbours gathered to offer their condolences to the family. Dhanush’s parents were planning to enroll him in a Gurukul next year and were preparing for it, some relatives said.

