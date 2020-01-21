Hyderabad boy to receive Bal Shakti Puraskar

By | Published: 12:23 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy from the city will add a new honour to his name on this Wednesday. Pothuraju Samanyu, a young mountaineer, will receive the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, a national award given to recognise children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements.

Samanyu, who got selected for the award under the sports category, will receive the award from President Ramnath Kovind on January 22 at Rashtrapathi Bhawan in New Delhi. Around 50 applicants from Telangana competed for the award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a tablet, a medal, a certificate, and a citation.

“Samanyu is getting ready to head to Delhi though he is too young to understand what he has achieved,” says his mother, M Lavanya. She added that Samanyu would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 and that would also attend the Republic Day parade.

In April 2018, Samanyu climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to become the youngest to achieve this feat, and in December 2018, he trekked Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in Australia. The prodigy is also the youngest from south India to scale the Mount Everest base camp.

The National Child Award, renamed Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2018, was instituted in 1996 to give recognition to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & culture and sports.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .