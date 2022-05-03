Hyderabad: Brahmotsavam celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple will be celebrating its fourth Brahmotsavam from Tuesday onwards.

Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu said, “We are celebrating the festivals at the First Golden Temple of Telangana with festivities planned for six days from May 3 and grand arrangements are currently underway.”

Highlights of this Brahmotsavam are Ankurarpana, Dhwajarohanam on May 3 and 4, Pallaki Utsavam on May 5, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam on May 7 and Maha Purnahuti, Chakrasnanam, Pushpa Yagam followed by Sri Radha Govinda Abhishekam and Maha Samprokshana on May 8.

All the celebrations and festivities are being conducted as per Veda Agama Shastras and performed by experienced Vaishnavas under the supervision of Hare Krishna Movement president. All the programmes are planned with strict observation of Covid guidelines issued by Government of Telangana, said a press release.

