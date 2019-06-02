Hyderabad: BRAOU and AOC ink pact

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) and Army Ordnance Corps Centre (AOC), Secunderabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offering training programmes from the academic year 2019-20.

The MoU signed and exchanged by C Venkataiah, Registrar, and, Colonel HV Dubey in the presence of K Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BRAOU, and Brigadier JJS Bhinder, AOC, Secunderabad at AOC Centre here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Rao said that it was privileged opportunity for the university to serve Army personnel to diversify their skills to get more employable competencies after their retirement. The Brigadier expressed happiness over the collaborative arrangements with Dr BRAOU as a second career opportunity for their retired Army personnel.

