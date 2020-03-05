Hyderabad breathes easy, COVID-19 suspected cases turn negative

By | Published: 4:50 pm 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: The two persons who were borderline cases for COVID-19 have on Thursday tested negative, thus bringing major relief for the State capital that was on the edge after the suspected cases were reported earlier this week.

State Health minister E. Rajender on Thursday said that there was no evidence of the ailment spreading into the community.

The first COVID-19 positive patient is in a stable condition in the isolation room at Gandhi Hospital. The software employee with travel history to Italy, who was suspected to have coronavirus but has tested negative, is also admitted to Gandhi hospital and is in a stable condition.

