Hyderabad breathes easy, thanks to rains!

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon have washed out pollutants, literally, and made the city clean.

Data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) from April to September suggest that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of the city remained ‘satisfactory’ with fine particulate matter level being below 100, while in a few areas, it was below 50, which is considered ‘good’.

According to the TSPCB, AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, 51-100 is ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is ‘Poor’, 301-400 ‘Very poor’ and 401-500 is ‘Severe’. Data compiled by the monitoring stations of the TSPCB show the AQI coming down across the city.

Following heavy rains, Sanathnagar, which had AQI levels of 211 in January when pollution levels are indexed ‘Poor’ with risks of breathing discomforts for most of the people, has seen the AQI plummeting during monsoon to settle at 51 in September.

Similarly, the Nehru Zoological Park, which recorded AQI levels of 234 at the beginning of the year, has seen it steadily dropping to 52 by September.

The PCB’s pollution monitoring stations also reveal that KBR Park, Langer Houz, MGBS, Balanagar and Uppal saw AQI levels improving from ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’. Key areas of traffic snarls such as Abids, Kukatpally and Madhapur too witnessed an improvement in air quality.

“During June and September, there is a considerable improvement in the air pollution as the rain cleared the pollutants in the air, especially the particulate matter,” PCB officials said.

Now, with Diwali approaching, the TSCPB is gearing up to curb air pollution which usually shoots up following bursting of crackers.

Accordingly, the board has written to schools, medical institutes and intermediate, degree and engineering colleges to create awareness among students on the impact of crackers on the environment.

“We have also requested the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to allot open plots for communities to burst crackers and to the Police Department to issue an advisory on noise rules. Apart from continuous air monitoring, we have started to check the air quality a week before and after Diwali,” a TSPCB scientist said.

The board is also gearing up to send SMSes to 50 lakh people in the State by wishing them to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter