Hyderabad breathes easy under lockdown

Published: 12:05 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown is doing more good for the city than just breaking the chain of Covid-19 cases. In exactly one month after the lockdown began, the city is witnessing fresh air like never before with pollution levels registering a sharp fall.

There are no smoke belching vehicles on the road, no factories sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air and no construction activities that kick up a dust storm all around.

According to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) in several parts of the city including Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Bollaram Industrial Area, Sanathnagar, Zoo Park and IDA Pashamylaram has improved in the last one month.

TSPCB data shows that HCU witnessed parameters like PM 2.5 and PM10 levels dropping considerably. If the 24 hour average PM 2.5 levels on March 21 was 28.1, it dropped to 12.28 by April 21 while PM 10 levels dropped from 81.77 to 31.72 during the same period.

Similarly, the levels of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), Nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) dropped by half at Sanathnagar, an area surrounded by several industries. If the NO2 levels on March 21 were 19.7, the same dropped to 6.87 by April 21 while NOx levels went down from 17.77 to 8.77 and SO2 levels plummeted from 9.5 to 0.4.

Traffic police personnel, who have to spend most of their time on the roads regulating traffic, are among the first ones to feel the drop in air pollution levels during the lockdown. G Venkanna, Sub-inspector, Banjara Hills (Traffic) said they used to regulate the traffic in the city, having to wear masks to protect themselves from dust and smoke much before the lockdown.

“As we are exposed to air pollution each day, some of the cops had breathing problems due to heavy pollution,” he said.

Shiva Kumar, Traffic SI, Punjagutta, says the difference is being felt now, when they are on the roads enforcing the lockdown. The air was much different from what it was a month ago.

“There is a huge relief for the eco-system as it could breathe clean air. If we continue to change our lifestyle, we can have fresh air and clean water in the future,” said M Veda Kumar, environmentalist and president of Forum For a Better Hyderabad.

