Hyderabad: Bridging gap between industry, academia

By | Published: 7:48 pm

ICT Academy, a not for profit society, organised its 41st edition of ICT Academy Bridge 2019, which is billed as the largest industry-institute interaction conclave of Asia. The conference served as a platform where visionaries laid out their blueprint for the right skill mix that would enable the existing and upcoming workforce to augment rather than compete with technology, a press release said.

The conclave which focused on the theme ‘Augmenting Skills, Accelerating Growth’, was aimed at connecting government policy-makers, industry experts and academic leaders to help upskill and future-proof the current and emerging workforce.

M Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy, said: “Bridge is the flagship event of ICT Academy and was initiated to bridge the gap between industry and academia. This event serves as a platform for academicians to follow evolving technologies.”

Other noted speakers in the conclave included BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Cyient, senior HR professionals from top MNCs including Accenture, Virtusa, Oracle, Arcesium, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Cigniti Technologies, SAP Calliduscloud were present.

