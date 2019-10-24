Hyderabad: Bringing awareness on breast cancer

By | Published: 9:09 pm

More than 150 participants, including medical professionals, took part in a walkathon organised to spread awareness on breast cancer by Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar.The rally, which was flagged off by LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital culminated at Priyadarshini Park near Saroornagar lake. Mervin Leo, acting COO, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar, and Dr Karunakar Reddy, GM – Operations, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital, LB Nagar, also participated.

Dr Revanth Gangasani, senior consultant and surgical oncologist, pointed out that breast cancer incidence was on the rise not only in urban population but in the rural areas too. “Our aim as oncologists is to not only treat breast cancer patients but also to spread awareness about the disease and educate women that life after breast cancer can be completely normal,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter