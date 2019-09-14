Hyderabad: Brothers get lifer in murder case

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge on Friday sentenced two brothers, Mohammed Feroz Khan and Mohammed Afroz Khan, to undergo life imprisonment on charges of killing a person, Syed Imran, and burning his body using petrol at Kalwakurthy in 2013.

Judge Suneetha Kunchala delivered the judgment. Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the duo killed Imran as they were unable to bear his torture and humiliation demanding repayment of Rs 2 lakh he had given to Feroz. As Imran was visiting his house regularly and abusing him demanding repayment of the money, Feroz decided to eliminate him.

As per his plan, Feroz took Imran in his vehicle saying they were going to Kurnool to purchase old tyres while Afroz was following them on a bike.

Both Feroz and Imran consumed liquor while going to Jadcherla. After reaching an isolated place near Kalwakurthy, Feroz stopped the vehicle after which Afroz came from behind, caught hold of Imran and cut his throat with a knife. The two brothers then stabbed Imran to death with a screw driver. They took Imran’s mobile phone and burned the body to conceal his identity.