Hyderabad: BTech student ends life over love failure

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Depressed after his proposal for marriage was rejected by the parents of the girl he loved, a youngster allegedly hanged himself in his house at RK Puram in Kothapet here in the wee hours of Saturday.

N Anil (22), a BTech third year student from Guru Nanak Engineering College, was in love with a girl from the same college. The couple wanted to get married.

“Recently when the girl’s family learnt about their relationship and their wish to get married, they opposed it,” police said and added that Anil was depressed since then.

The Chaitanyapuri police are investigating the case.