Hyderabad: BTech student held for harassing women

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Friday arrested G. Shiva Reddy, a BTech student from Kothapet on charges of harassing women walking alone in the night. He was involved in two such cases.

Police said Shiva, a native of Suryapet had last Saturday followed a teenaged girl on his bike and misbehaved with her. This was witnessed by one D. Ravi, who informed the police on Dial- 100.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat assigned the task to the Special Operations Team, who with the help of CCTV footage identified the suspect and arrested him.

During interrogation, he also confessed to have misbehaved with a woman similarly two months ago. He was produced before court. Meanwhile, Ravi, a resident of SBH colony, LB Nagar was rewarded for alerting the police.

