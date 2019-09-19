Hyderabad: BTech student killed in road mishap

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A third year engineering student died after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a rashly driven truck at Medchal check-post in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The youngster, A Dhiraj, 20, who was studying BTech in MREM College in Kistapur, was staying along with his younger brother Kruthik, also a BTech student, at Sri Gayathri Boys Hostel in Medchal for the last three years. They are natives of Jabithapur in Jagitial district.

According to the police, around midnight, Dhiraj was on his way to the hostel on his motorcycle and when he reached the Seven Temple road, the truck hit the bike from behind and run over him killing him on the spot. The Medchal police booked a case for negligence causing death and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy before handing it over to the family.