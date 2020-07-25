Hyderabad: Building group director accuses partner of duping celebrities

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: An internal dispute between the top honchos of prominent building group Aditya Homes took a different turn with the group director Sudheer Reddy accusing managing director V Kota Reddy of cheating several celebrities.

At a press meet via video conferencing app Zoom on Saturday, Sudheer Reddy alleged that Kota Reddy sold off around 40 acres of FTL land of the Raviryal tank to different celebrities, including cricketers, their relatives and actors.

“An acre of land was sold for Rs 1 crore by V Kota Reddy and all of them were cheated as no construction activity is permitted in the FTL area,” Sudheer Reddy alleged, adding that, however, he was not sure whether the buyers had got the land registered in their own names.

He also said that a false complaint was lodged against him with the Banjara Hills police accusing him of stealing a gun. “Actually the gun was left at my house by Kota Reddy and it was me who brought the same to the notice of the police,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .