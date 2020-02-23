Hyderabad Bulls rally to down Cyberabad Chargers

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Bull rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Cyberabad Chargers 35-28 in the league match of the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Chargers were in control at the end of the first half with a 15-9 lead with the help of Raj Kumar’s raining prowess. However, the tables turned at the change of ends as Bulls regrouped well. Led by defender Pavan Venkat, who amassed nine points, Bulls cruised to victory by nine points.

Raj Kumar, with 15 raid points, was adjudged best raider while Pavan Venkat Kumar took the Best Defender trophy.

Results: Hyderabad Bulls bt Cyberabad Chargers 35-28;

Best Raider: Raj Kumar (Cyberabad Chargers); Best Defender: Pavan Venkat Kumar (Hyderabad Bulls) 9 points.

