By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Monday arrested a man who was involved in three offences and recovered six tolas of gold ornaments from him.

Mohd Abdul Rahman (19), an electrician from Banjara Darwaza under the Golconda police station limits broke into locked houses in the night and decamped with valuables. He was involved in two offences in Golconda and one in Langer Houz. He was produced before court and remanded.