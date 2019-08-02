Hyderabad: Burglar detained under PD Act

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued orders detaining N Vinod Kumar alias Akhilesh Kumar, 25, a burglar from Mallapur in Balapur under Preventive Detention Act.

Vinod Kumar, was involved in a dozen cases in Hyderabad since 2014. He was earlier detained under the PD Act by the Rachakonda Police, but continued to commit offences after being released from prison. He was arrested last by the Rein Bazaar police in May and was in remand since then.

The PD Act order was executed on him in the Central Prison at Chanchalguda, where he is currently lodged

