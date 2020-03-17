Hyderabad: Burglar held in LB Nagar

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police arrested a burglar involved in several cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here on Tuesday. Police recovered gold, silver and a motorcycle, all put together worth Rs 5.2 lakh from him. The arrested person was identified as Sriramadasu Jagan (23), an autorickshaw driver from Masjid Galli in LB Nagar, and a native of Neredcharla in Suryapet district. According to the police, Jagan took to burglaries for easy money which he further spent lavishly. He went around secluded residential colonies and targeted locked houses in the night. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

