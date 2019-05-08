Hyderabad: Burglars loot articles worth Rs 20 lakh in Himayatnagar

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Some unidentified persons broke into the house of a businessman at Himayatnagar in Narayanguda police station limits and made away with property worth Rs 20 lakh. According to Abids Assistant Commissioner of Police, G Bhiksham Reddy, the businessman, Gautham Dugar, lives along with his family in Himayatnagar Street No 11. On Monday morning, he along with his family went to visit relatives. A couple who work as watchman and housemaid in the house were asked to keep a watch.

Gautham returned to the city on Wednesday and noticed that the lock on the main door was broken and found gold, cash and other expensive articles missing. On information, the Narayanguda police rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

“Some persons who are familiar with the house might have committed the offence. The couple, who work with the family are missing after the incident. We are making efforts to track them too,” said the ACP. A dog squad, fingerprint and CLUES team visited the crime spot and collected evidence and clues. Three teams have been formed to track down the offenders.